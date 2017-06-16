Blues reveal 2017-18 preseason schedule

ST. LOUIS -- The St. Louis Blues will open their 2017-18 preseason Sept. 19 at Dallas and will wrap up Oct. 1 at home against Washington.

The team released its preseason schedule Friday.

The Blues will play eight preseason games, including the Kraft Hockeyville Game against the defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins on Sept. 24, in Belle Vernon, Pennsylvania. The Blues also will play in Kansas City, hosting the Minnesota Wild on Sept. 28 at the Sprint Center.

The Blues will play three 2017-18 preseason games at Scottrade Center.

The complete Blues preseason schedule: