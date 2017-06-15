Yeo rounds out Blues' coaching staff with Berube, Tkaczuk, Alexander

ST. LOUIS -- The St. Louis Blues don't have a primary American Hockey League affiliate anymore, but they do have the coach of their 2017 Calder Cup playoff team on their 2017-18 coaching staff.

The Blues announced Thursday they have hired Craig Berube, a former head coach of the Philadelphia Flyers, as associate coach. Berube most recently coached the Chicago Wolves -- their primary AHL affiliate until this offseason -- to a first-place finish in the AHL's Central Division and the second round of last season'sCalder Cup playoffs.

The team also named Daniel Tkaczuk assistant/skills coach and David Alexander goaltending coach. The three join assistant coaches Steve Ott and Darryl Sydor and video coach Sean Ferrell to complete Mike Yeo'scoaching staff.

In his 14th year of coaching, Berube, 51, led the Wolves last season to a 44-19-13 regular-season record, their best mark since 2009-10. Prior to joining the Wolves, he spent two seasons (2013-15) as head coach in Philadelphia, where he led the Flyers to a 75-58-28 regular-season record. Berube also spent seven seasons as an assistant coach with the Flyers (2006-07, 2008-14), as well as two seasons as head coach (2006-08) and three seasons as an assistant coach (2004-07) with the AHLs Philadelphia Phantoms. As a player, the Calahoo, Alberta, native appeared in 17 NHL seasons, including stints with Philadelphia, Toronto, Calgary, Washington, and the New York Islanders. Berube posted 159 points (61 goals, 98 assists) and 3,149 penalty minutes across 1,054 regular season games. He is one of three players in NHL history to have appeared in over 1,000 regular season games and serve over 3,000 penalty minutes.

Tkaczuk, 38, spent last season as an assistant on Berubes coaching staff in Chicago. Tkaczuk worked with the Blues young prospects, helping develop and prepare them for the NHL level. Prior to his stint with the Wolves, he spent four seasons as a coach in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), including a season as the associate coach with Kitchener and three seasons as an assistant with Owen Sound. As a player, the Toronto, Ontario, native enjoyed a 12-year professional career, including stints in the American Hockey League (AHL), Finland, Italy, Germany, and England. Tkaczuk also appeared in 19 NHL games with the Calgary Flames in 2000-01.

Alexander, the Director of Goaltending Development at Alexander Goaltending, works with several NHL goaltenders during the off-season, including the Blues Jake Allen. He spent the past four seasons in the Tampa Bay organization, working as the goaltending coach for the Lightnings AHL affiliate, the Syracuse Crunch. In 2016-17, the Crunch won the Eastern Conference before losing in the Calder Cup Finals. While in Syracuse, he tutored several NHL goaltenders, including the Lightnings Andrei Vasilevskiy. Prior to his time in Syracuse, the Moncton, New Brunswick, native spent five years as an assistant coach at the University of Maine, where he worked with current Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Scott Darling. Alexander has also worked with Hockey New Brunswick and Canadas U-17 Team Atlantic.