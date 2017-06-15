Sam Hornish Jr. slated to race three XFINITY Series races for Team Penske

Team Penske announced Thursday that Sam Hornish Jr. will get behind the wheel of the No. 22 Discount Tire Ford Mustang for three races during the summer in the XFINITY Series.

His first two appearances will be at Iowa Speedway on June 24 and July 29 with his third event being the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on Aug. 12.

Im really excited to return to Team Penske and get the opportunity to drive the No. 22 Discount Tire Ford Mustang in a few races this season, said Hornish. Team Penske continues to be one of the top teams in the XFINITY Series and Im looking forward to once again working with them. Roger (Penske) and Team Penske have been a huge part of my racing career, so coming back here feels like home. Im also really appreciative of everyone at Discount Tire for allowing me to take the reins of one of the most recognizable cars in the garage area.

Hornish has appeared in 114 XFINITY Series races with four wins, 35 top-five, 61 top-10 finishes and eight poles.

His most recent XFINITY Series win came in 2016 while driving the No. 18 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing at Iowa.

In his career with Team Penske in IndyCar and NASCAR, Hornish earned eight wins, including the 2006 Indianapolis 500 and Verizon IndyCar Series championship in 2006. He also made 130 starts in the Cup Series with Team Penske.

Theres an opportunity for the team to add additional races to the schedule for Hornish as the season progresses.