Rams trade former first-round pick OL Greg Robinson to Lions

The Rams made a big trade early Thursday, dealing former first-round pick Greg Robinson to the Lions for an undisclosed selection in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Robinson, an offensive lineman, was drafted No. 2 overall by the Rams in 2014 and went on to start 42 of 46 career games … at both tackle and guard … with the franchise.

"Since we drafted Greg, he has beencommitted to our organization, his teammates and community outreach, said Rams General Manager Les Snead in a release. "We appreciate his dedication and the effort he's put forth over the past three seasons. We wish him the best as he embarks on this new chapter."