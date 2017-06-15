NFL
Rams trade former first-round pick OL Greg Robinson to Lions
The Rams made a big trade early Thursday, dealing former first-round pick Greg Robinson to the Lions for an undisclosed selection in the 2018 NFL Draft.
Robinson, an offensive lineman, was drafted No. 2 overall by the Rams in 2014 and went on to start 42 of 46 career games … at both tackle and guard … with the franchise.
"Since we drafted Greg, he has beencommitted to our organization, his teammates and community outreach, said Rams General Manager Les Snead in a release. "We appreciate his dedication and the effort he's put forth over the past three seasons. We wish him the best as he embarks on this new chapter."
The #Rams have traded OT Greg Robinson to the @Lions for a 2018 draft pick
Trade Details https://t.co/NDE77K0W5d pic.twitter.com/dTdfwnmXD2
— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) June 15, 2017