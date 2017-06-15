Rams trade 2014 No. 2 pick Greg Robinson to Lions for sixth-rounder

The Los Angeles Rams essentially gave up on Greg Robinson at left tackle when they signed Andrew Whitworth this offseason. Now, theyve officially moved on from the 2014No. 2 overall pick completely.

The Rams traded Robinson to the Lions on Thursday for a sixth-round pick, adding some insurance for the injured Taylor Decker.

#Lions acquire T Greg Robinson via trade and sign free agent T Cyrus Kouandjio: https://t.co/3CyC7pDDcg pic.twitter.com/AvJqyrCg4k — Detroit Lions (@Lions) June 15, 2017

Robinson has struggled mightily in his first three seasons, which is why the Rams elected to go after Whitworth in free agency. They realized it would be unwise to use him as the blindside protector for their franchise quarterback, Jared Goff.

With the Lions, Robinson will likely compete at left tackle with Decker potentially out for the start of the season. Detroit has been using former left guard Joe Dahl at tackle while Decker recovers from shoulder surgery.

In addition to trading for Robinson, the Lions also signed former Bills tackle Cyrus Kouandjio. Hes a fellow 2014 draftee, going in the second round. He started just seven games for the Bills and has battled injuries over the course of his career.

