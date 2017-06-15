NHL preseason 2017-18 schedule: Kings to play two games in China

The Los Angeles Kings are going to China.

The team released its 2017-18 preseason schedule, which includes two games (Sept. 21 and 23) at Huaxi LIVE Wukesong's Le Sports Center in Beijing.

Overall, the Kings will play eight preseason games. A trio of matchups, including the first-ever with Las Vegas, will be in 'split squad format'.

Training Camp runs from Sept. 13-Oct. 1, with the regular season set to open on Oct. 4.

The sked:

Saturday, Sept. 16, vs. Vancouver, 2p

Monday, Sept. 18, at Arizona, 7p*

Thursday, Sept. 21, 'vs.' Vancouver in Shanghai (Kings to serve as home team), Game Time TBD

Friday, Sept. 22, at Anaheim, 7p*

Saturday, Sept. 23, at Vancouver in Beijing (Canucks to serve as home team), Game Time TBD

Tuesday, Sept. 26, at Vegas, 7p*

Thursday, Sept. 28, vs. Arizona, 7:30p (At Staples Center)

Saturday, Sept. 30, vs. Anaheim, 7:30p (At Staples Center)

*Split squad