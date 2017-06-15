NHL preseason 2017-18 schedule: Ducks will host four games at Honda Center

The Anaheim Ducks will compete in seven preseason games during the 2017-18 season, the club announced on Thursday.

The Ducks will host four games at Honda Center, including the LA Kings and the expansion Las Vegas Golden Knights.

The sked:

Tuesday, Sept. 19, at San Jose, 7p

Wednesday, Sept. 20, vs. Arizona, 7p

Friday, Sept. 22, vs. Kings, 7p

Sunday, Sept. 24, vs. Vegas, 5p

Monday, Sept. 25, at Arizona, 7p

Thursday, Sept. 28, vs. San Jose, 7p

Saturday, Sept. 30, at Los Angeles, 7:30p