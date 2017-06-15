NHL
NHL preseason 2017-18 schedule: Ducks will host four games at Honda Center
The Anaheim Ducks will compete in seven preseason games during the 2017-18 season, the club announced on Thursday.
The Ducks will host four games at Honda Center, including the LA Kings and the expansion Las Vegas Golden Knights.
Here's our 2017 preseason schedule: https://t.co/KNxPlNqQEK pic.twitter.com/q5NqWdbjQ4
— Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) June 15, 2017
The sked:
Tuesday, Sept. 19, at San Jose, 7p
Wednesday, Sept. 20, vs. Arizona, 7p
Friday, Sept. 22, vs. Kings, 7p
Sunday, Sept. 24, vs. Vegas, 5p
Monday, Sept. 25, at Arizona, 7p
Thursday, Sept. 28, vs. San Jose, 7p
Saturday, Sept. 30, at Los Angeles, 7:30p