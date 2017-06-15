Nate Diaz reacts to Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather fight announcement

Nate Diaz is never at a loss for words, but especially when it comes to Conor McGregor.

Diaz handed McGregor his only loss in the UFC when he submitted the future lightweight champion by second round rear naked choke when they met last March.

Now after hearing news that McGregor is moving over to boxing to face 49-0 legend Floyd Maywether, he couldn't help himself but to take a jab at the fight on social media.

"It's gonna be a good fight for that No. 2 spot," Diaz said about the fight.

It's gonna be a good fight for that #2 spot. A post shared by natediaz209 (@natediaz209) on Jun 14, 2017 at 4:05pm PDT

The caption came along with a photo with Diaz celebrating his win while McGregor was still laid out on the mat.

To his credit, McGregor did avenge that loss to Diaz with a majority decision win at UFC 202 this past August to even the series up at one win a piece.

That being said, Diaz has never agreed with the decision and has taunted McGregor about the fight ever since.

