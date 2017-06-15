Mariners' Ben Gamel loses his hat but not the ball after crashing into wall

Ben Gamel sees your wall and plans to crash right through it.

With the Mariners trying to protect an eighth-inning lead over the Twins on Wednesday, Gamel certainly did his part. When Joe Mauer sent this ball into foul territory in left field, Gamel decided nothing not even a wall was going to stop him from making an amazing catch:

When you have hair like Ben Gamel, the cap really isn't all that important anyway. #DidYouSeaThat pic.twitter.com/npDge91rwf — Mariners (@Mariners) June 15, 2017

Although he lost his hat, Gamel held onto the ball and Seattle held on for the 6-4 win. And not a hair on his head was harmed.

