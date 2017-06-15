Lightning acquire Mikhail Sergachev, send Jonathan Drouin to Canadiens

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING PRESS RELEASE

TAMPA BAY -- The Tampa Bay Lightning have acquired defenseman Mikhail Sergachev and a conditional second round 2018 draft selection from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for forward Jonathan Drouin and a conditional 2018 sixth round pick, vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman announced Tuesday.

Sergachev, 18, skated in four games with the Canadiens this season, recording a plus-1 rating. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound defenseman made his NHL debut last season on October 13 against the Buffalo Sabres. He also played in 50 games with the Windsor Spitfires of the Ontario Hockey League, posting 10 goals and 43 points. Sergachev led all Spitfire defensemen for assists (33), points, power-play assists (10) and penalty minutes (71).

The Nizhnekamsk, Russia native recently won the 2017 Memorial Cup as a member of the Spitfires. Sergachev posted a goal and four points in four games during the Memorial Cup tournament. He also notched a goal and three assists in seven OHL playoff games. Sergachev has played in 117 games during two OHL seasons, both with Windsor, registering 27 goals and 100 points.

Sergachev was originally selected by Montreal in the first round, ninth overall, at the 2016 NHL Draft.