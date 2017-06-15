Coyotes to host Kings in preseason opener on Sept. 18

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- The Arizona Coyotes will open their preseason schedule on Monday, Sept. 18, at Gila River Arena against the Los Angeles Kings.

It is one of two preseason games in Glendale. The other will be Saturday, Sept. 23, vs. San Jose. The Coyotes will also play a preseason game at the Tucson Arena, home of their American Hockey League affiliate, on Monday, Sept. 25, vs. the Anaheim Ducks.

The Coyotes will play four true road games during the preseason -- one each at Anaheim, Calgary, Los Angeles and San Jose.

The Coyotes complete preseason schedule is listed below:

Monday, Sept. 18 -- vs. Los Angeles Kings, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 20 -- at Anaheim Ducks, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 22 -- at Calgary Flames, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 23 -- vs. San Jose Sharks, 6 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 25 -- vs. Anaheim Ducks at Tucson, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 28 -- at Los Angeles Kings, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 30 -- at San Jose Sharks, 7 p.m.