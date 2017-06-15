Clippers come to agreement with the city of Inglewood on building of new arena

The LA Clippers are keen on a home they can call their own in 2024.

On Thursday, the team announced they had come to an agreement with the city of Inglewood on plans to build a new, privately funded arena in the area.

A letter from Steve to Clipper Nation https://t.co/tnH8Opy94m pic.twitter.com/hTmQAt38I9 — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) June 15, 2017

Clippers owner Steve Ballmer intimated the team's dedication to Los Angeles but noted the huge benefits of the team no longer sharing an arena with another NBA franchise:

"The prospect of a new state-of-the-art NBA arena would allow us greater latitude to influence our game schedule, particularly as it relates to weekend games that are so important to our fans. We also want to offer our fans premium experiences in terms of technology, club spaces and other amenities; thats easier to realize in a new arena."

The Clippers have called Staples Center home since 1999.