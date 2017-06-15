Austin Dillon debuts patriotic paint scheme for Michigan on Race Hub

Austin Dillon visited NASCAR Race Hub on Thursday night to showcase his newest DOW-sponsored paint scheme for his No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet.

The DOW Salutes Veterans paint scheme features more than 1,100 veterans and will run this weekend in the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway, where DOW is headquartered.

"It's a big deal to salute our veterans when we go to Michigan," Dillon said on Race Hub. "To go see our veterans that are located in Michigan at DOW and to go a couple days early, then have a lot of those guys at the track is special."

Dillons had a partnership with DOW since joining his grandfathers team at Richard Childress Racing in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series in 2014.

He scored his first Cup Series victory three weeks ago in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, putting the iconic No. 3 Chevrolet back in Victory Lane for the first time since Dale Earnhardts final victory in 2000.

Check out the patriotic paint scheme below.