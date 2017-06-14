MLB
Yasiel Puig suspended by MLB for obscene gesture vs. Indians
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig has been suspended one game by the MLB for making an obscene gesture towards Indians fans during Tuesdaynight's game in Cleveland.
Puig, who crushed a two-run homer off of Indians starter Trevor Bauer in the second inning of the series opener, appeared to completehis home run trot with a double middle-finger salute towards Tribe fans as he crossed home plate.
#PuigGoesBoom pic.twitter.com/chq8TimfSQ
— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 14, 2017
It appears Yasiel Puig was showing someone in the Cleveland Indians crowd how many runs the #Dodgers were up by after his home run. pic.twitter.com/lvei34Kmym
— Tommy Lorenzo (@sportsbooktom) June 13, 2017
Puig did not deny making the gesture when asked about the incident in a postgame interview:
People were talking to me before the home run, and after the home run, they kept talking, Puig said via his translator (as reported by The Los Angeles Times). I reacted that way, and stooped to their level.
It happened suddenly, Puig said. It was something that just came out.
In addition to the one-game suspension, the MLB also issued Puig an undisclosed fine. He has decided to appeal the suspension and is expected to play Wednesdaynight in Cleveland.
gallery:
The case for Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger as unanimous Rookies of the Year
USA TODAY Sports | David Richard