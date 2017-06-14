Wild acquire fifth-round pick in exchange for Graovac

More Wild coverage

The Minnesota Wild shipped forward Tyler Graovac to the Washington Capitals in exchange for a 2018 fifth-round pick, the team announced Wednesday.

Graovac totaled nine points in 52 games with the Wild last season. He split time between the Wild and the AHL, where he tallied 15 points for the Iowa Wild.

Graovac was a seventh-round pick in the 2011 NHL Draft. He joins a Capitals team that lost in seven games to the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Eastern Conference semifinals.