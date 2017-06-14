Watch Stanley Cup champion Sidney Crosby throw out first pitch at Pirates game

Sidney Crosby is a generational talent on the ice, but he doesn't have the best throwing arm.

We found out that much when he threw a water bottle on the ice during the Stanley Cup Final, and we were reminded once again on Tuesday night when the Penguins captain threw out the first pitch at the Pirates game.

The Pens brought the Stanley CuptoPNC Park for Tuesday's contest against the Rockies. As the face of the franchise and this year's Conn Smythe winner, Crosby has the honors of throwing out the ceremonial first pitch.

He didn't exactly throw a heater and the toss barely made it to the catcher's glove.Butcredit where credit is due, his toss was right down the middle. It could have been a lot worse.

6

View gallery





Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports | Christopher Hanewinckel