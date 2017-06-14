Vikings will retire Randy Moss No. 84, induct him into the teams Ring of Honor

Randy Moss was one of the NFL's most explosive wide receivers during his time with the Minnesota Vikings, and the team is ready to honor the former All-Pro. The Vikings will retire Moss No. 84 this season and induct him into the teams Ring of Honor.

Moss was virtually unstoppable during his time with the Vikings, spending the first seven years of his career in Minnesota. He led the NFL in touchdown grabs three times and had double-digit TD totals in six of those seven years.

Moss made an immediate impact on the franchise, which took him with the 21st pick in 1998 after teams passed on him due to off-field concerns. He powered the Vikings to a 15-1 mark in his rookie year, leading the league in touchdown catches with 17 while transforming Minnesotas offense into one of the most explosive in NFL history.

But Moss tenure in Minnesota ended abruptly after the 2004 season, when he was dealt to the Raiders after multiple incidents on and off the field. He returned for four games in 2010 but didnt see eye to eye with then-coach Brad Childress and was eventually released.

The team will also induct former receiver Ahmad Rashad, who played seven seasons for the Vikings and was named to four Pro Bowls during that span.

