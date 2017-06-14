Tyron Woodley challenges Demian Maia to meet him at UFC 214

UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley is ready for his next title defense, and he's just waiting on top ranked contender Demian Maia to accept.

Rumors surfaced on Wednesday that Woodley was going to meet teammate Jorge Masvidal later this year, but he quickly shot down that fight on the latest episode of "UFC Tonight" while confirming that Maia will be his next opponent.

Woodley saysthat he wants the fight at UFC 214 on July 29, and now he's just waiting on Maia's response.

"If you want a showdown with me, you have to meet me July 29, that's the date," Woodley said. "The challenger can't pick the date. You want my belt. So therefore I accept the challenge July 29. If you want to get it on, let's do it, sign the paperwork. "You don't need a vacation. You just had a three-round grappling match. You didn't get hardly hit. Let's get it on."

Maia last fought at UFC 211 in May where he defeated Masvidal by split decision after three rounds.

UFC 214 on July 29 is headlined by light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier facing off with Jon Jones in the main event.

A co-main event hasn't been named yet, but Woodley defending his title against Maia would certainly fit the bill.

Of course, nothing is official yet, but Woodley is definitely pushing for the fight on that day, and he's hopeful that Maia will sign on the dotted line.

"He wanted to fight in 2018 from the looks of it but I can't wait that long," Woodley said. "July 29 is a great date for me with the belt, so if you want it, let's get it."

