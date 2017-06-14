Three years ago today, Robin van Persie scored this all-time great World Cup goal

We're just one year out from Russia 2018, with the Confederations Cup kicking off on Saturday (live, 11 a.m. ET on FS1). Looking forward, the Netherlands won't be taking part in the 2018 World Cup, but they definitely started off with splash in the 2014 tournament.

Xabi Alonso got Spain off to a solid start with his 27th minute penalty, but it all unraveled for La Roja starting with Robin van Persie's incredible diving header to level the match just before halftime.

Daley Blind's pinpoint long ball found future Manchester United teammate van Persie, who powered his diving header past Iker Casillas, starting an avalanche of goals that endedwith a 5-1 result to the Dutch. The Puskas nominee eventually was outshined by James Rodriguez's incredible volley, and Holland went out at the hands of Argentina in the semi-finals, but van Persie's goal? It will be remembered forever.

14

View gallery





Matthew Ashton - AMA | Getty Images