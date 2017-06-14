Steph Curry says he wouldnt visit White House, but Warriors should decide as team

Now that the Golden State Warriors have the Larry OBrien Trophy back in their possession, virtually everyone in the organization is being asked whether a visit to the White House will be part of the teams championship itinerary.

Though the team has publicly said it has yet to receive an invitation to meet President Trump and would make a decision only if invited, two-time MVP Steph Curry sounds like he would vote against the meet-and-greet.

Somebody asked me about it a couple months ago, a hypothetical, if a championship were to happen: What would I do?' Curry told reporters Wednesday. I think I answered that I wouldnt go. I still feel like that today.

But Curry added that this will be a team decision, and the players and coaches have yet to discuss it.

Obviously as a team were going to have a conversation, Curry said. This is a moment that we all need to enjoy together, and nothing should distract from what we were able to accomplish together and the different kind of ceremonies and traditions that have happened around a championship-winning team. We dont want that to taint what weve accomplished this year, so well handle that accordingly and responsibly and like I said do the right thing for us individually and as a group.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has been one of the NBA's more vocal critics of Trump, while veteran forward Andre Iguodala told reporters Tuesday that he would also vote against meeting the new president.

Finals MVP Kevin Durant is celebrating his first title, and unlike some of his star teammates has never had the chance to visit the White House after winning an NBA championship. Durant also believes this is a decision that needs to be made as a team but added he has an opinion the subject.

Wejustwon the championship, and I guarantee that wasnt on anyones mind, Durant told reporters Wednesday. We havent even talked about it. I hadnt thought about it until I heard yesterday. Thats a long ways away. I have a take, but Im going to leave that to myself right now.

