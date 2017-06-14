Richard, Cordero lead Padres to 6-2 win over Reds

SAN DIEGO (AP) -- When manager Andy Green came to the mound in the eighth inning, Clayton Richard thought his outing was over.

Richard stayed in the game, however -- and nearly finished it.

The left-hander carried a shutout into the ninth and Franchy Cordero homered twice as the San Diego Padres beat the slumping Cincinnati Reds 6-2 on Tuesday night.

One out from going the distance, Richard was removed after pinch-hitter Tucker Barnhart's two-run double. He allowed eight hits while striking out six and walking two on 127 pitches.

"I really appreciate the opportunity he gave me there, because I don't think a lot of managers do that in that situation," Richard said. "I felt really appreciative to try and finish what I started. Unfortunately in the ninth, I wasn't able to get it done."

Brandon Maurer got the final out for his 11th save, sealing Cincinnati's fifth straight loss.

"I desperately wanted to see him get that last out," Green said, referring to Richard. "He deserves those kinds of opportunities. He has earned them with trust over the years."

Richard (5-7) tossed San Diego's only complete game of the season on May 21. This time, he left to a standing ovation.

"It's special," Richard said. "That's what makes it fun is the fans know they are a part of this. It's great."

Cordero hit a drive to center field in the first inning against Scott Feldman (5-5) and added another solo homer onto the beach beyond the right-center field fence in the seventh. The multihomer game was Cordero's first, after he hit his first career home run on Monday.

"I'm just getting some pitches to hit and getting the barrel on the ball," Cordero said through a translator. "The results are showing up."

Feldman allowed four runs and eight hits over five innings. He struck out six and walked two.

"Baseball's a funny game and sometimes you can make pitches and get weak contact and they find holes and other times you can make terrible pitches and they hit it right at guys," Feldman said. "That's the beauty of baseball, but also at the same time it's kind of a frustrating part sometimes, but it's just part of the deal."

San Diego got to Feldman early. The first four batters he faced singled as the Padres built a 2-0 lead.

Wil Myers and Yangervis Solarte each drove in a run in the first. Cory Spangenberg singled home Solarte in the fifth to make it 4-0.

"They had four singles on seven pitches. They had two runs in seven pitches into the game, and none of them were really hit on the barrel, but that's putting the ball in play and making something happen," Reds manager Bryan Price said. "They were able to do that. They were aggressive early in the count, they fought off some pitches inside, a couple ground ball hits, a couple of soft base hits into the outfield and next thing you know it's 2-0. Scott battled, he battled his heart out, and just fell behind 4-0 and then we weren't really able to do much."

Cordero finished with a career-high three hits. Myers, Solarte, Jose Pirela and Austin Hedges each had two for the Padres.

QUOTABLE

"I've been on the other side, too, and the boos aren't as fun." -- Richard on receiving a standing ovation.

HOT HITTER

Scott Schebler had three hits for Cincinnati and is 7 for 12 in his last three games.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Reds SS Zack Cozart sat out with a sore right quadriceps. He is day to day.

UP NEXT

Padres: RHP Jhoulys Chacin (5-5, 5.35 ERA) has pitched at least six innings in seven of his 13 starts. He is 3-1 with a 1.58 ERA at Petco Park this season.

Reds: LHP Amir Garrett (3-5, 7.40) exited his last outing when a line drive struck him on the right hand. Garrett left the game in the second inning, and X-rays were negative.