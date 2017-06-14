Referees, judges chosen for Nunes vs. Shevchenko, Romero vs. Whittaker at UFC 213

The judges and referees have been selected for the UFC 213 main event between Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko as well as the co-main event pitting Yoel Romero vs. Robert Whittaker.

The Nevada State Athletic Commission made the selections during a scheduled meeting on Wednesday in Las Vegas.

Referee Herb Dean will oversee the action in the women's bantamweight title fight between Nunes and Shevchenko. The judges will be Derek Cleary, Chris Lee and Glenn Trowbridge.

A new interim middleweight champion will be crowned in the co-main event when Romero meets Whittaker on July 8.

Referee "Big" John McCarthy will be in charge of the action with judges Sal D'amato, Junichiro Kimijo and Jeff Mullen scoring the fight cage side.

UFC 213 goes down on July 8 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC | Zuffa LLC via Getty Images