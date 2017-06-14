Odor's 2 homers lift Rangers over Astros 4-2

HOUSTON (AP) -- Rougned Odor hit a solo homer in the seventh inning and his tiebreaking two-run shot in the eighth lifted the Texas Rangers to a 4-2 victory over the Houston Astros on Tuesday night.

Odor tied it at 2-all when he dropped the first pitch of the seventh inning from Chris Devenski into the front row in right field.

He was at it again in the eighth when, after a single by Jonathan Lucroy with two outs, he connected off Luke Gregerson (2-2) into the seats in left field to put Texas up 4-2. It was the fifth career multi-home run game for Odor, who finished with three hits, and his second this season.

Nick Martinez allowed five hits and two runs in six innings. Jose Leclerc (1-1) pitched a scoreless seventh for the win and Matt Bush allowed one hit in 1 1/3 innings for his eighth save.

George Springer and Carlos Correa hit solo homers for the first-place Astros, who lost for the sixth time in eight games.

Houston starter Brad Peacock yielded two hits and walked four with a season-high 10 strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings. He was pitching on three days' rest because of an injury to Lance McCullers.

The Astros had runners at first and second with one out in the eighth inning, but Keone Kela retired Marwin Gonzalez before Bush struck out Jose Altuve to end the threat.

Lucroy, who turned 31 on Tuesday, finished with two hits for the Rangers, who won their fifth straight.

Springer put Houston up early with his MLB-leading seventh leadoff home run and Correa pushed the lead to 2-0 with his solo shot to left in the fourth.

The Rangers didn't have a hit until Lucroy singled to start the fifth inning. Odor followed with a single before Jurickson Profar reached on a fielder's choice to load the bases with one out. Shin-Soo Choo drew a walk with two outs to send a run home and chase Peacock. He was replaced by Will Harris, who retired Elvis Andrus to limit the damage.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rangers: OF Carlos Gomez (right hamstring strain) is scheduled to play seven innings in a rehabilitation start for Double-A Frisco on Wednesday and if that goes well he could rejoin the Rangers as soon as Friday.

Astros: OF Josh Reddick was out on Tuesday after suffering a mild concussion crashing into the wall in right field trying to make a catch on Monday. Manager A.J. Hinch said Reddick was being evaluated on Tuesday and the Astros weren't sure if he'll need to go on the 7-day concussion list.

UP NEXT

Rangers: Andrew Cashner (3-5, 3.17 ERA) will start in the finale of this series on Wednesday night. He allowed six hits and one run in seven innings in a 5-2 win over Washington on Friday.

Astros: Francis Martes (0-0, 9.82) is scheduled to make his first major league start on Wednesday. The 21-year-old, who is Houston's top prospect, yielded four hits and four runs in 3 2/3 innings in his major league debut on Friday against the Angels.