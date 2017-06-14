No. 19 crew chief receives $10,000 fine for loose lug nut at Pocono

There were no major issues in the post-race technical inspection following the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Pocono 400 at Pocono Raceway.

The only issue listed on NASCARs penalty report was a $10,000 fine to Scott Graves, crew chief of the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota for having a loose lug nut.

The $10,000 penalty is the standard violation that several teams have received throughout the season for one loose lug nut.

A loose lug nut penalty was also issued for Buddy Sisco, the crew chief of the No. 29 Brad Keselowski Racing Ford in the Camping World Truck Series after the race at Texas Motor Speedway.

