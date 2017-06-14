Nevada approves Floyd Mayweather for August date for possible Conor McGregor fight

The Nevada State Athletic Commission has approved an August 26 fight date for Mayweather Promotions for an event expected to be held at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Nevada State Athletic Commission executive director Bob Bennett confirmed the approval to FOX Sports on Wednesday.

The date is significant because rumors have been swirling that Floyd Mayweather has requested August 26 for his potential showdown with UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor. Showtime, who aired Mayweather's final few fights, is listed as the network set to broadcast the event.

Negotiations for the super fight have been ongoing and if an agreement can be reached, Mayweather would meet McGregor in a boxing match later this year. Mayweather has traditionally fought in either May or September throughout his career, but a proposed date on Sept. 16 was taken by another boxing match between Saul "Canelo" Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin.

Sources had told FOX Sports when negotiations first began for the fight that T-Mobile Arena was the likely landing spot for the matchup, but August 26 is occupied by the BIG3 Championship game that same night.

According to a report from the L.A. Times, the MGM Grand Garden Arena could provide the promoters involved with the fight a chance to better control ticket sales. The MGM Grand Garden Arena served as home to Mayweather's record breaking fight against Manny Pacquiao, which generated over $72 million in live gate.

Of course the reservation for August 26 still doesn't necessarily confirm that Mayweather is planning on facing McGregor on that date. Mayweather Promotions puts on events in numerous locations that have nothing to do with Mayweather's return to the ring after retiring in 2015.

Still numerous sources have indicated that Mayweather vs. McGregor is being targeted for August 26 assuming all sides can come to an agreement to make the fight official.

Mayweather hasn't fought since he retired after a unanimous decision win over Andre Berto while McGregor is the current UFC lightweight champion, who last competed in November 2016 with a lopsided victory over Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205.

11

View gallery





Zuffa LLC via Getty Images | Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC