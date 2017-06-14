Milwaukee Brewers 2017 MLB Draft pick capsules

A complete listing of the Milwaukee Brewers' 2017 MLB Draft picks with a capsule summary of each.

Round 1, Pick 9 -- 3B Keston Hiura (6-0, 180), UC Irvine: Led the nation in batting average (.442) and on-base percentage (.567). Also had 24 doubles, eight home runs and 42 RBI to go with a 1.260 OPS. No. 14 ranked prospect by Baseball America, No. 15 by MinorLeagueBall.com and No. 22 by MLB.com. Big West Player of the Year and first-team All-Big West in 2017. Has had injuries to his right elbow in April 2016 and then again in November which limited to playing as a designated hitter.

Round 1, Pick 34 -- OF Tristen Lutz (6-3, 210), James Martin (Texas) Senior HS: No. 34 ranked prospect by MLB.com, No. 35 by Baseball America and No. 42 by MinorLeagueBall.com. Second-team 2017 Rawlings-Perfect Game All-American. Hit .432 with 10 home runs his senior year. A Texas commit.

Round 2, Pick 46 -- RHP Caden Lemons (6-5, 170), Vestavia Hills (Ala.) HS: Ranked No. 57 prospect by Baseball America, No. 70 by MinorLeagueBall.com and No. 77 by MLB.com. Went 7-1 with a 1.74 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 62 innings as a senior. Can reportedly hit 98 mph with his fastball. Third-team 2017 Rawlings-Perfect Game All-American. A Mississippi commit.

Round 3, Pick 84 -- C KJ Harrison (6-0, 210), Oregon State: Ranked No. 68 prospect by Baseball America, No. 76 by MLB.com and No. 92 by MinorLeagueBall.com, although none of the three saw him as a full-time catcher. Batted .330 with a .396 on-base percentage, 13 doubles and eight home runs in 2017. Named first-team All-Pac-12 in all three of his seasons at Oregon State. Was Pac-12 Freshman of the Year in 2015 as well as a freshman All-American. Hit 10 home runs in both his freshman and sophomore seasons.

Round 4, Pick 114 -- LHP Brendan Murphy (6-4, 205), Mundelein (Ill.) HS: As a senior was 9-1 with a 1.99 ERA and 91 strikeouts. Ranked No. 119 prospect by Baseball America, No. 143 by MinorLeagueBall.com and No. 157 by MLB.com. Second-team 2017 Rawlings-Perfect Game All-American. An Arizona State commit.

Round 5 Pick 144 -- 3B Nick Egnatuk (6-2, 185), Immaculata (NJ) HS: Ranked No. 198 prospect by MinorLeagueBall.com and No. 225 by Baseball America. Batted .262 as a senior with a .410 slugging percentage. Played shortstop as a senior. Pittsburgh commit.

Round 6, Pick 174 -- SS Devin Hairston (5-7, 165), Louisville: Ranked No. 101 prospect by MinorLeagueBall.com, No. 113 by Baseball America and No. 130 by MLB.com. A finalist for the Brooks Wallace Award, given to top collegiate shortstop. ACC Defensive Player of the Year. Made just three errors in 62 games (.987 fielding percentage). Batted .306 with a .354 on-base percentage in 2017. Hit .361 with team-high 56 runs in 2016 and was named a third-team All-American.

Round 7, Pick 204 -- RHP Bowden Francis (6-5, 235), Chipola College: Was 12-2 with a 2.88 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 81 1/3 innings in 2017. No. 194 ranked prospect by Baseball America and No. 267 by MinorLeagueBall.com. His brother, Harry, was selected in the fourth round by Arizona. Florida State commit.

Round 8, Pick 234 -- RHP Jayson Rose (6-0, 180), Utah: No. 169 ranked prospect by MinorLeagueBall.com, No. 174 by MLB.com and No. 211 by Baseball America. First-team All-Pac-12 in both 2016 and '17. Set Utah single-season record for strikeouts with 106 in 2016. Also holds the Utah career record for strikeouts (256). In 2017 had a 3.35 ERA (2.88 in Pac-12 play), .241 opponent batting average and 82 strikeouts in 94 innings. Overall, went 19-13 with a 3.23 for the Utes. Began as a two-way player, also playing the outfield.

Round 9, Pick 264 -- 3B Dallas Carroll (6-0, 205), Utah: Second in Pac-12 in on-base percentage (.465) and slugging percentage (.591) and fourth in batting average (.369) and RBI (52). Also had 43 runs, 17 doubles, seven home runs and 12 stolen bases while striking out just once every 10.4 at-bats. First-team All-Pac-12 in both 2016 and '17. Named to Pac-12 All-Defensive team in 2017.

Round 10, Pick 294 -- RHP Alex Bettinger (6-2, 185), Virginia: In 2017 was 8-0 with a 2.43 ERA in 21 relief appearances. Led Virginia with 71 strikeouts in 63 innings. 22 wins are fourth-most in school history and 82 pitching appearances ranks seventh. Pitched in seven NCAA tournament games.

Round 11, Pick No. 324 -- RHP Max Lazar (6-3, 165), Coral Springs (Fla.) HS: Honorable mention 2017 Rawlings-Perfect Game All-American. 8-2 with one save and a 0.60 ERA and 0.66 WHIP as a senior. Struck out 113 in 69 2/3 innings as a senior and 82 in 63 innings as a junior. Walked 30 batters in 184 innings in three seasons and just eight in 2017. Florida Atlantic commit.

Round 12, Pick No. 354 -- CF Je'Von Ward (6-5, 190), Gahr (Calif.) HS: No. 194 ranked prospect by MLB.com, 212 by MinorLeagueBall.com and No. 233 by Baseball America. Second-team 2017 Rawlings-Perfect Game All-American. Nephew of former football player Mark Carrier. USC commit.

Round 13, Pick No. 384 -- SS Abdiel Layer (6-2, 170), Colegio Angel David (P.R.) HS: Honorable mention 2017 Rawlings-Perfect Game All-American. Florida International commit.

Round 14, Pick No. 414 -- SS Gage Workman (6-3, 185), Basha (Ariz.) HS: No. 399 ranked prospect by MinorLeagueBall.com. Honorable mention 2017 Rawlings-Perfect Game All-American. As a senior batted .389 with a .569 slugging percentage. A switch-hitter. Arizona State commit.

Round 15, Pick No. 44 -- RHP Christian Santana (6-2, 190), American Heritage School (Fla.): No. 230 ranked prospect by MinorLeagueBall.com and No. 264 by Baseball America. Second-team 2017 Rawlings-Perfect Game All-American. 1.63 ERA as a senior with 72 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings. Florida International commit.

Round 16, Pick No. 474 -- RHP Justin Bullock (6-2 195), South Granville HS: Second-team 2017 Rawlings-Perfect Game All-American. No. 203 ranked prospect by Baseball America and No. 288 by MinorLeagueBall.com. Pitched all four years of high school. As a senior was 11-1 with a 0.55 ERA and 124 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings. As a junior had a 1.49 ERA and 141 K in 70 2/3 IP. Also struck out 109 as a sophomore in 57 2/3 innings. Hit over .400 in three of his four years in high school, including .476 as a senior. In 2017 had 11 home runs and a .980 slugging percentage. North Carolina State commit.

Round 17, Pick No. 504 -- CF Leugim Castillo (6-2, 215), Lancaster (N.Y.) HS: No. 232 ranked prospect by Baseball America and No. 320 by MinorLeagueBall.com. Third-team 2017 Rawlings-Perfect Game All-American. Buffalo-area Player of the Year after hitting .588 with a 1.028 slugging percentage. Had nine home runs and 10 steals. Oklahome commit.

Round 18, Pick No. 534 -- LHP Ledgend Smith (6-3, 206), Binger Olney (Okla.) HS: Honorable mention 2017 Rawlings-Perfect Game All-American. Pitched nine-inning complete-game win to lead his high school to the state title. Oklahoma commit.

Round 19, Pick No. 564 -- SS Noah Campbell (6-0, 185), Cardinal Gibbons HS: No. 111 ranked prospect by Baseball America and No. 128 by MinorLeagueBallcom. Second-team 2017 Rawlings-Perfect Game All-American. Hit over .440 in each of his three high school seasons, including .478 as a senior. .. Had a .541 on-base percentage and .768 slugging percentage in 2017. South Carolina commit.

Round 20, Pick No. 594 -- RHP Austin Rubick (6-4, 205), Ventura College: In 12 starts in 2017 had a 6.32 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 57 innings. Went to Arizona in 2016 and made 11 relief appearances.

Round 21, Pick No. 624 -- RHP Dylan File (6-1, 180), Dixie State: Went 8-2 with a 3.58 ERA in 2017. Dixie State's all-time winningest pitcher. Second-team All-PacWest.

Round 22, Pick No. 654 -- LHP Brandon Presley (6-7, 205), Florida Southwestern State: Had a 3.59 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings in 2017 as he made 21 appearances with 10 starts.

Round 23, Pick No. 684 -- RHP Cam Robinson (5-11, 187), University (Fla.) HS: Honorable mention 2017 Rawlings-Perfect Game All-American. 7-0 with a 1.39 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 45 1/3 innings in 2017. North Florida commit.

Round 24, Pick No. 714 -- RHP Robbie Hitt (6-2, 185), Quinnipiac: In 2017 led the team in innings pitched with 58 2/3 as he made 11 appearances with 10 starts. Had a 2-5 record and 5.37 ERA. In 2016, set the school single-season record for saves with eight.

Round 25, Pick No. 744 -- LHP Karlos Morales (6-3, 180), South Hills HS: No. 454 ranked prospect by MinorLeagueBall.com and No. 469 by Baseball America. Honorable mention 2017 Rawlings-Perfect Game All-American. Had a 1.50 ERA and .176 opponent batting average in 42 innings in 2017. Long Beach State commit.

Round 26, Pick No. 774 -- OF Carson McCusker (6-7, 220), Folsom Lake College: Batted .371 with 10 home runs, 40 runs and 50 RBI in 40 games as a freshman.

Round 27, Pick No. 804 -- RHP Cody Martin (6-2, 165), U. of Tampa: Made 19 relief appearances in 2017, posting a 6.14 ERA with 37 strikeouts in 29 1/3 innings.

Round 28, Pick No. 834 -- RHP Roberto Delgado (6-5, 240), Oklahoma City U.: Made 14 starts in 2017, going 10-2 with 3.49 ERA, .202 opponent batting average and 97 strikeouts in 80 innings. Three times reached double-digits in strikeouts in a game, with a season-high 12.

Round 29, Pick No. 864 -- C Brent Diaz (6-1, 205), Louisiana Tech: A Johnny Bench Award finalist. First-team All-Conference USA. Collegiate Baseball All-American. Hit .332 with 19 doubles, 9 home runs in 2017. Was hit by pitch 20 times as well.

Round 30, Pick No. 894 -- LHP Cody Beckman (6-2, 190), North Carolina State: Reliever had a 4.85 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 26 innings in 2017. Drafted by the Mets in the 25th round in 2016.

Round 31, Pick No. 924 -- LHP Rylan Kaufman (6-4, 190), Friendswood (Texas) HS: Honorable mention 2017 Rawlings-Perfect Game All-American. San Jacinto CC commit.

Round 32, Pick No. 954 -- RHP Miller Hogan (6-2, 200), Saint Louis: In 15 starts was 8-3 with a 2.70 ERA, .251 opponent batting average and 78 strikeouts. Member of A-10 All-Rookie team in 2016 after posting a 3.27 ERA in 14 starts.

Round 33, Pick No. 984 -- OF Kyle Jacobsen (6-1, 185), Allatoona (Ga.) HS: First-team 2017 Rawlings-Perfect Game All-American. Hit .475 with eight home runs and a .887 slugging percentage as a senior. South Carolina commit.

Round 34, Pick 1,014 -- LHP Garrett Crochet (6-4, 180), Ocean Springs (Miss.) HS: As a senior had a 1.48 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 61 1/3 innings. In 2016, posted a 0.51 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings. Jones County JC commit.

Round 35, Pick 1,044 -- OF Davis Bradshaw (6-3, 175), McLaurin (Miss.) HS: As a senior, went 41 for 59 (.756) with a 2.114 OPS. Played varsity baseball in eighth grade.

Round 36, Pick 1,074 -- UT Kenny Corey (6-1, 185), UC Santa Barbara: Made 36 starts at third base and five at second base in 2017. Hit .299, including a team-high .345 in conference play. Spent his first two years at Fresno State and 2016 at Chabot College.

Round 37, Pick No. 1104 -- RHP Christian Taugner (6-3, 215), Brown: Made nine starts in 2017, posting a 2.70 ERA. Also had nine starts in 2016 and had a 2.79 ERA. Missed the 2015 season after tearing his UCL. In 2014 as a freshman finished fifth in the NCAA with a 2.39 ERA.

Round 38, Pick No. 1134 -- C Robie Rojas (5-7, 185), Sam Houston State: Hit .34 with 15 doubles, seven home runs, 42 runs and 45 RBI in 67 games. Threw out 43.4 percent of attempted basestealers.

Round 39, Pick No. 1164 -- OF Robert Henry (6-1, 195), Brown: As a senior hit .317 with a .422 on-base percentage and .482 slugging percentage. In 152 games at Brown, batted .298 with 28 doubles, nine triples, nine home runs, 101 runs and 22 steals.

Round 40, Pick No. 1194 -- LHP Trevor Koenig (6-11, 185), St. Cloud Tech HS: In 2016 was 6-0 with a 0.68 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 41 innings. St. Cloud State commit.