FOX Sports congratulates The Postseason on its Emmy victory

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences presented its 38th Annual Sports Emmy Awards in May, and FOX Sports took top honors in 11 different categories.

The award for Outstanding Studio show Limited Run went to MLB ON FOX FOX/FS1/FOXSPORTS.COM THE POSTSEASON

FOX Sports would like to congratulate everyone involved in its production.

First name Last Name Title

ERICSHANKSEXECUTIVE PRODUCER

JOHNENTZEXECUTIVE PRODUCER

JAMIEHOROWITZEXECUTIVE PRODUCER

KENTCAMERAEXECUTIVE PRODUCER

BARDIASHAH-RAISSENIOR COORDINATING PRODUCER

JUDY H.BOYDCOORDINATING PRODUCER

PETEMACHESKASENIOR PRODUCER

JONKAPLANSENIOR PRODUCER

ROYCEDICKERSONPRODUCER

CAROLLANGLEYPRODUCER

SCOTTRIDDELLPRODUCER

AARONSTOJKOVPRODUCER

PTNAVARROPRODUCER

FRANKTHOMASPRODUCER

KEVINBURKHARDTPRODUCER

ALEXRODRIGUEZPRODUCER

PETEROSEPRODUCER

TOMVERDUCCIPRODUCER

KEN ROSENTHALPRODUCER

DONTRELLEWILLISPRODUCER

GEORDIEWIMMERCOORDINATING DIRECTOR

DAVIDFALLERDIRECTOR

JOHNMOOREDIRECTOR

JASONGOLDENBERGSEGMENT PRODUCER

ERINHOSKINSFEATURE PRODUCER

ETIENNEMATERREFEATURE PRODUCER

RICKTHOMASFEATURE PRODUCER

TRAVISALMEIDAHIGHTLIGHT PRODUCER

TAMERTARTIRSENIOR ASSOCIATE PRODUCER

STEPHENMONTESENIOR ASSOCIATE PRODUCER

TOMFITZPATRICKSENIOR ASSOCIATE PRODUCER

AMADACHAVEZSENIOR ASSOCIATE PRODUCER

CHRISCONTRERASSENIOR ASSOCIATE PRODUCER

JASONDOVITZASSOCIATE PRODUCER

JAKEFULLERASSOCIATE PRODUCER

ABBYLIEBERMANASSOCIATE PRODUCER

STEPHANIELOPEZASSOCIATE PRODUCER

MARKMASONASSOCIATE PRODUCER

ANTHONYMASTERSONASSOCIATE PRODUCER

TY MIKAN ASSOCIATE PRODUCER

SARAHMIKKELSONASSOCIATE PRODUCER

TYLERMUSTINASSOCIATE PRODUCER

STEVEOWENSASSOCIATE PRODUCER

DAISYREYNOSOASSOCIATE PRODUCER

RYANSHEEHYASSOCIATE PRODUCER

TYLERWONGASSOCIATE PRODUCER

BASSELELGHARIBASSOCIATE PRODUCER

RYAN LITTLEASSOCIATE PRODUCER

ADAMGREENBERGASSOCIATE PRODUCER

TOM WELLSASSOCIATE PRODUCER

MARKMAXHAMASSOCIATE DIRECTOR

BRENDANSIMMONSOPERATIONS PRODUCER

JASONTOTHOPERATIONS PRODUCER

CHRISTOPHERSTOLTEOPERATIONS PRODUCER

JUANORTIZOPERATIONS PRODUCER

JENNIFERNIELSENOPERATIONS PRODUCER

DUSTINMYERSOPERATIONS PRODUCER

SCOTTLEMBKEOPERATIONS PRODUCER