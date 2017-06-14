Floyd Mayweather Jr. opens as heavy favorite over Conor McGregor

The Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor superfight is set for Aug. 26 in Las Vegas.

The early odds favor the undefeated Mayweather, who will bring a 49-0 record into the bout, which will be contested over 12 rounds at the weight of 154 pounds.

Boxing Saturday, August 26, 2017 at Las Vegas, Nevada Conor McGregor +700

Floyd Mayweather, Jr -1100 — Jeff Sherman (@golfodds) June 14, 2017

In layman's terms, you would have to bet $1,100 on Mayweather to win $100.

A similar bet on McGregor would return $700 profit.