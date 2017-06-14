Doo Ho Choi out of UFC 214, Andre Fili awaits replacement opponent

"The Korean Superboy" Doo Ho Choi will not be returning at UFC 214 as expected.

Choi's opponent Andre Fili put a message out on Twitter on Wednesday revealing that he was out of their scheduled bout on July 29 in Anaheim, Calif.

"Choi is out," Fili wrote. "Doesn't matter. I'm only focused on what I can control. I'll be ready on July 29 to beat someone up."

UFC officials have not made any announcement regarding the change in the fight. Veteran MMA journalist Robin Black first announced the news via Twitter.

Choi was expected to return to action after a "Fight of the Year" performance in his last bout against Cub Swanson in December 2016.

Unfortunately it appears he'll have to wait until a later date to book his next fight in the UFC.

As for Fili, it appears he's hopeful to receive a replacement opponent so he will still be able to fight at UFC 214 in July. Fili has gone 3-3 over his past six fights with wins over Hacran Dias and Gabriel Benitez.

UFC 214 will be headlined by light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier taking on Jon Jones in a grudge match main event.

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC