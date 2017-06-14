Dana White receives promoter's license for new contender series separate from UFC

UFC president Dana White will launch his new contender series on Tuesday night, July 11 and now he's received a promoter's license for the events in Nevada.

Now that might sound strange considering the UFC already has a promoter's license in the state, but it was made clear during a Nevada State Athletic Commission meeting on Wednesday that the new series is being kept completely separate from the UFC.

DWTNCS (Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series) was approved for a promoter's license but the show will not coincide with the UFC outside of the fights airing live on UFC Fight Pass, the promotion's digital streaming service.

It was stated ahead of the license being approved that "this is not the UFC, this is not the UFC brand," but instead a promotion that will allow up and coming fighters the chance to showcase their talents in hopes that one day they may compete in the UFC.

The separation is likely due to contractual obligations with the fighters who will be signed to compete on the cards. Winning fighters aren't guaranteed a spot on the UFC roster although the promotion hopes to find future competitors through this series.

While no official announcement has been made regarding the first card on July 11, former UFC fighter Kurt Holobaugh is expected to compete in the main event against Matt Bessette in a featherweight showdown.

Holobaugh went 0-1 during his previous stint with the UFC but has recently amassed a three-fight win streak while competing under the Titan Fighting Championships banner. Meanwhile, Bessette has won seven fights in a row while primarily competing for CES MMA, a promotion based in New England.

