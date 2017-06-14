Check out the official fight poster for Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor

The super-fight between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather is a done deal, and now they even have a fight poster to prove it.

Showtime, who handles the broadcast side of Mayweathers bouts, dropped this poster on Wednesday, just a few hours after the mega-fight was announced.

As many would have imagined, Mayweather is the A-side headed into this bout and the poster isnt bad at all. But surely, UFC fans are waiting to see what our friend Boss Logic comes up with