Check out the official fight poster for Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor
The super-fight between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather is a done deal, and now they even have a fight poster to prove it.
Showtime, who handles the broadcast side of Mayweathers bouts, dropped this poster on Wednesday, just a few hours after the mega-fight was announced.
#Boxing & #UFC collide in the fight no one believed was possible. @FloydMayweather vs. @TheNotoriousMMA on 8/26. #MayweatherMcGregor pic.twitter.com/BBhZn62D5L
— SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) June 15, 2017
As many would have imagined, Mayweather is the A-side headed into this bout and the poster isnt bad at all. But surely, UFC fans are waiting to see what our friend Boss Logic comes up with