Brewers option Brent Suter to Triple-A Colorado Springs

After an 8-5 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday night, the Milwaukee Brewers announced they optioned Brent Suter to Triple-A Colorado Springs.

Suter was called up for the Brewers doubleheader on Tuesday to serve as the 26th man. He was given the ball to start the first game afterBrandon Woodruffwas scratched due to hamstring tightness.

Suter tallied two strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings pitched, allowing three runs on five hits and one walk in the opening game. The Brewers lost 6-0.