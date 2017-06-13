Wild announce seven-game preseason schedule

Missing hockey? Don't worry, watching the Minnesota Wild is just around the corner.

Well sort of. At least we now know when we'll be able to see the Wild play.

On Tuesday, Minnesota announced a seven-game preseason schedule, including three to be played at the Xcel Energy Center.

The Wild will open the preseason Monday, Sept. 18 at Winnipeg. Minnesota will play the Jets, Colorado Avalanche and Dallas Stars each twice as well as the St. Louis Blues (location still to be announced) once.

The regular-season schedule will be announced at a later date this offseason.

WILD 2017 PRESEASON SCHEDULE