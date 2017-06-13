Watch Draymond Green hit the gym a day after the Warriors title-clinching win

The Golden State Warriors victory parade plans are set, but forward Draymond Green is already thinking about next season.

Hours after the Warriors put the finishing touches on their second title in three years, Green was back in the gym Tuesday preparing to defend that championship.

2x CHAMP back at it. THE NEXT DAY WOWWW @Money23Green pic.twitter.com/pWkrc6wRNA — TRAVIS WALTON (@TRAVISWALTON5) June 13, 2017

Its a pretty impressive sight considering the Warriors spent most of Monday night enjoying their most recent title. But Green has prided himself on his work ethic and proving other wrong ever since he was selected in the second round in 2012.

Green also is probably motivated by his lackluster Finals performance, hitting just 35 percent from the floor and 28 percent from deep in the Warriors five-game series win over the Cavaliers.

Golden State is a heavy favorite to win next years crown, but it looks like one member of the teams Big 4 isnt taking that for granted.

8

View gallery



