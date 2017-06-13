Warriors championship parade set for Thursday in Oakland

For the first time since the franchise moved to the Bay Area, Warriors fans got to see their team celebrate a title at home Monday night when Golden State topped the Cavs 129-120 in Game 5. Now fans will get to line the streets of Oakland for a championship parade that is set for Thursday.

The parade route will be the same the Warriors took after winning the 2015 crown, starting at Broadway and 11th Street and culminating at the Henry J. Kaiser Convention Center. Fans have been asked to arrive five hours before the scheduled 10 a.m. PT start.

According to The Associated Press, about 1,000 people celebrated Monday night after the game. Though most of the gatherings were peaceful, police did issue more than 40 citations and towed at least 30 cars, Oakland Police spokeswoman Johnna Watson told AP.

The Warriors completed a 16-1 playoff run, losing only Game 4 of the Finals, and exacted a measure of revenge against the Cavs, who came back from a 3-1 deficit in last year's Finals to stun Golden State.

