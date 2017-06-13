Twins' Sano expands All-Star Game voting lead

It's starting to look like Harmon Killebrew and Rich Rollins are about to have some company.

Killebrew and Rollins are the only Minnesota Twins third basemen to start an All-Star Game. Based on the latest voting tabulations which were released Tuesday, Miguel Sano should become No. 3.

According to the latest ballot update, Sano now leads Cleveland's Jose Ramirez by more than 300,000 votes for the American League's starter at third. Sano is one of eight AL players who have garnered over 1 million votes to date, with 1,010,060. Ramirez has 697,747 and fellow third baseman Manny Machado of Baltimore has 677,925.

In 57 games this year, Sano has a slash line of .288/.389/.576 with 15 home runs and 46 RBI. He ranks third in the American League in RBI and fifth in OPS (.965).

Minnesota hasn't had a player start an All-Star Game since Joe Mauer at catcher in 2013 (as well as 2010, 2009 and 2008). Previous to Mauer, the Twins' last position player to start was Torii Hunter in 2002 and the last infielder was shortstop Roy Smalley in 1979.

Voting will continue online through June 29 at 10:59 p.m. CT.