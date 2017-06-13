Twins recall RHP Pressly, option RHP Wimmers to Rochester

The Minnesota Twins announced a pair of roster moves Tuesday, recalling right-handed pitchers Ryan Pressly from Triple-A Rochester and optioning right-hander Alex Wimmers to Rochester.

Pressly was optioned to Rochester on May 31 and has since appeared in three games for the Red Wings, pitching four scoreless innings with two walks and seven strikeouts. Pressly made 22 appearances for the Twins earlier this season, posting a 9.50 ERA (18.0 IP, 19 ER).

A first-round draft pick out of Ohio State in 2010, Wimmers appeared in five games for the Twins, allowing three runs on seven hits in 5 2/3 innings pitched.