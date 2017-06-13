Twins go pitching-heavy on Day 2 of MLB Draft

After waiting until their third pick to draft a pitcher in Day 1 one of the MLB Draft, the Minnesota Twins grabbed five hurlers among their eight picks on Day 2 on Tuesday.

The Twins, who own the first pick in every round, opened the third round by selecting right-hander Blayne Enlow of St. Amant High School and in the next round took Clemson's Charlie Barnes, a left-hander.

Minnesota selected two more left-handed pitchers on the day -- Central Arizona's Ryley Widell in the seventh round and Western Carolina's Bryan Sammons in the eighth.

In the 10th round, the Twins grabbed another college pitcher, right-hander Calvin Faucher from the University of California-Irvine.

The biggest splash on Tuesday for the Twins might have come in the fifth round when they selected JUCO third baseman Andrew Bechtold. Bechtold, who began at Maryland before transferring to Chipola College, was considered one of the best hitters in the draft.

Both Enlow and Bechtold have commitments to LSU.

Minnesota also selected shortstop Ricardo De La Torre of the Puerto Rico Baseball Academy in the sixth round and UC Riverside outfielder Mark Contreras in the ninth.

The draft concludes Wednesday with rounds 11-40. Minnesota opened the 2017 draft by selecting high school shortstop Royce Lewis with the No.1 overall pick.