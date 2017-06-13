Shaw back with Brewers; Phillips sent to Triple-A

The Milwaukee Brewers reinstated third baseman Travis Shaw from the family emergency list and sent outfielder Brett Phillips to Triple-A to make room for him on the 25-man roster.

In his first season with the Brewers after being acquired from Boston in an offseason trade, Shaw, who has primarily batted in the cleanup spot, has a slash line of .298/.352/.534 with 10 home runs and 42 RBI.

He recently left the team on paternity leave after the birth of his daughter, but after his arrival back with Milwaukee had to depart again on July 9.

Phillips has appeared in five games for the Brewers, going 2 for 10 but with seven strikeouts. The 23-year-old is batting .297/.369/.589 with 11 home runs, 35 runs and 41 RBI in 49 games for Triple-A Colorado Spring this season.