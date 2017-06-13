Redskins promote former Super Bowl MVP Doug Williams to senior VP of player personnel

The Washington Redskins surprisingly fired general manager Scot McCloughan back in March, parting ways with the personnel man after just two years. The team still hasnt hired anyone to fill that void, but on Tuesday, the Redskins announced a handful of changes to the front office.

Most notably, team president Bruce Allen announced former quarterback Doug Williams was promoted to senior vice president of player personnel. Additionally, Eric Schaffer was promoted to vice president of football operations.

Williams was MVP of the Redskins Super Bowl XXII win, leading the team to a championship in the 1987 season. He was the first African-American quarterback to play in a Super Bowl, doing so with 340 yards and four touchdowns as the Redskins dominated the Broncos.

He has plenty of experience in the front office, too. In addition to being a personnel executive with the Redskins for the last three years, he held a similar position with the Buccaneers from 2004-09.

Hell be in charge of personnel with the help of Schaffer, who will handle football operations. The two will work together to effectively replace McCloughan with GM-type duties divided among them.

It remains to be seen who will lead the charge when it comes to the draft and free agency, but one things for sure: Allen remains the top dog in that front office. Both Williams and Jay Gruden will still report to him.

8

View gallery





Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports | Charles LeClaire