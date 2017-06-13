Reds' Zack Cozart would receive strange gift if he makes NL All-Star team

Zack Cozart of the Cincinnati Reds would receive an unusual -- to say the least -- gift if he makes the National League All-Star team.

The Reds' shortstop is fascinated by donkeys. So much so, that his teammate Joey Votto says he will give Cozart a donkey as a reward if he makes the All-Star Game.

Cozart, who never has been an All-Star, leads all NL shortstops in updated fan voting released by Major League Baseball on Monday. His 997,000 votes top the 804,000 registered by the Dodgers' Corey Seager.

Cozart is hitting a career-high .324 with 29 extra-base hits.

