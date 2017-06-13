MLB All-Star Update: Trout third-overall in AL All-Star voting

Injured or not, he's still the best player in baseball. And the reigning AL MVP.

We're talking about Mike Trout of course, who had surgery on his left thumb in early June. That injury is slated to keep him out of action six to eight weeks but that hasn't stopped the Angels center fielder from racking up MLB All-Star votes.

Here is the latest American League balloting update for the 2017 @AllStarGame. Vote now at https://t.co/qd5OOxn7ED pic.twitter.com/CFvXRj3990 — MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) June 13, 2017

In the latest voting update, Trout is firmly in the second outfield starter slot behind the top vote-getter in the AL overall, Aaron Judge of the Yankees.

Whether or not Trout will have returned from injury in time to play in the All-Star Game remains to be seen but as of now it it appears the fans are willing to take that risk.