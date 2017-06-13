Mexico's best defender Hector Moreno moves to Roma from PSV

Hector Moreno is on his way to AS Roma. The Italian club confirmed that they have bought the Mexican international from PSV Eindhoven, with reports pegging the deal at 5 million for the 29-year-old.

Moreno has long been Mexico's best defender, a title he still holds as he helps El Tri through World Cup qualifying and then into the Confederations Cup (which begins Saturday on the FOX networks). Moreno got his professional start with Pumas in Mexico before moving to AZ Alkmaar, where he won an Eredivisie title. A spell at Espanyol followed before a return to the Netherlands and another Eredivisie title, this time with PSV. Now he makes the jump to Serie A.

Roma need help in defense. They were OK at the back a year ago, but well behind champions Juventus and that is their goal for the upcoming season. Kostas Manolas had a fine season, but he is attracting interest from other clubs so there is no guarantee he'll be back next year, while Federico Fazio isn't good enough to start for a team that fancies themselves a real Serie A title contender.

Moreno is the first signing Roma has made since Monchi took over as the club's sporting director in April. That he prioritized Moreno and made him the first signing is a good sign for the Mexico, who is clearly going to be valued in the Italian capital.

