Kevin Durant wins 2017 NBA Finals MVP to go with his first championship

One imagines Kevin Durant is pretty happy with his decision to come to Oakland.

The Golden State Warriors won the 2016-17 NBA championship with a Game 5 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers, and Durant was named the Finals MVP.

KD played lockdown defense both as a rim-protector and in guarding LeBron James on the perimeter, all while averaging 35.2, 8.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists.

Durant stillhas to sign a new deal with the Warriors this offseason, but with reports that he's willing to take less money to keep this core together and Andre Iguodala implying everyone will be back next season, this could be the first of many titles for the former Oklahoma City Thunder superstar.

