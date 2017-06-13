Jacob Faria dazzles again, Rays thump 16 hits to beat Blue Jays

TORONTO (AP) -- Rookie Jacob Faria dazzled again and Logan Morrison hit his 18th home run of the season to help the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Toronto Blue Jays 8-1 on Tuesday night.

Six days after his big-league debut, Faria (2-0) became the third Rays pitcher all-time to win his first two career games, joining Jeremy Hellickson and Joe Kennedy. The victory was Tampa Bay's sixth in its last seven games.

The 23-year-old right-hander held the Blue Jays to six hits in 6 1/3 innings, striking out eight and giving up one run. He was called up on Monday to replace Matt Andriese, who went on the disabled list with a hip complaint.

Corey Dickerson went 4 for 5 with a homer -- his 15th of the season.

Marco Estrada (4-5) had his shortest outing of the season, lasting just 3 1/3 innings after giving up 12 hits and being charged with six runs in his sixth straight loss to Tampa.

Taylor Featherston opened the scoring in the third inning with his first home run of the season, lining a drive over the fence in right-center field. Estrada's problems deepened in the bat-around inning when Morrison smashed a three-run shot into the second deck in center field.

Dominic Leone replaced Estrada in the fourth, but was unable to prevent Evan Longoria doubling home two inherited runners to extend Tampa Bay's lead.

Former Blue Jay Colby Rasmus tacked on another run in the seventh, driving in Longoria with a sacrifice fly. Toronto ended Faria's shutout bid in the bottom half of the inning when Ezequiel Carrera sent Russell Martin home from second with a line drive up the middle.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rays: SS/2B Tim Beckham sat out Tuesday's game with a sore knee. Manager Kevin Cash said Beckham was being rested and the team would see how he felt on Wednesday. . C Wilson Ramos joined Triple-A Durham on a rehab assignment in his continued quest to come back from a torn knee ligament.

Blue Jays: OF Steve Pearce has been moved to Triple-A as he continues his rehab assignment from a calf strain. Pearce has been on the disabled list since May 15. . RHP Aaron Sanchez is due to begin throwing off a mound in the next couple of days, according to Jays manager John Gibbons. Sanchez suffered a finger laceration and was placed on the DL on May 20.

UP NEXT

Rays: RHP Jake Odorizzi (4-3, 3.59 ERA) has allowed a home run in eight consecutive starts, tied for the second-longest active streak in the majors.

Blue Jays: LHP Francisco Liriano (3-2, 5.87) makes his fourth start of the season against Tampa Bay, looking to improve to 2-0 against Toronto's AL East division rival.