Christian Hackenberg is still hitting reporters with passes at Jets practice

The New York Jets are preparing to go into the season with Josh McCown, Christian Hackenberg and Bryce Petty as their top three quarterbacks on the depth chart. Ones a 15-year veteran with a career record of 18-42, while the other two are inexperienced second- and third-year players with exactly four starts combined.

Hackenberg is seemingly the favorite to win the job based on potential and the overall youth movement the Jets underwent this offseason, but he hasnt looked very sharp in practice. After he reportedly overthrew receivers so badly that two passes hit reporters last week, hes continued to struggle with accuracy.

On Tuesday, Hackenberg hit another reporter with a pass, albeit on one hop.

The Christian Hackenberg Experience pic.twitter.com/CszEeSyUOt — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) June 13, 2017

The receiver, tryout player Dexter McCluster, may have run the wrong route, but Hackenberg seemed to airmail the throw over his head.

Take this with a grain of salt because one pass doesnt tell the whole story, especially with others saying he actually had a really solid practice.

Christian Hackenberg is having a good day today. — Manish Mehta (@MMehtaNYDN) June 13, 2017

Hackenberg was having a great practice, but just threw an INT to Claiborne. Possible miscommunication with receiver. #jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) June 13, 2017

Theres still a long way to go before the season begins, so Hackenberg has time to hone his skills. But its never a good sign when youre hitting media members with passes.

