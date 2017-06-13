sports

Chrissy Teigen wants in on Seattle Mariners ballpark naming rights

By Allyssa Lee

The Mariners announced Tuesday that the organizationwas ending its 20-year naming rights partnership with Safeco Insurance, meaning there'll be a new name for the Seattle ballpark after the 2018 season.

Model/tour-de-force Chrissy Teigen, who spent part of her childhood in Snohomish, Washington, quickly jumped in with her pitch.

TEIGEN FIELDS IT IS

— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 13, 2017

TheMariners mocked this up quickly in response:

pic.twitter.com/usdW37RG7p

— Mariners (@Mariners) June 13, 2017

And Teigen was all over it:

How much is this I have some savings! https://t.co/mTOf3SNQCj

— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 13, 2017

Just last week Teigen was at the Mariners-Twins gamewith her husband, singer-songwriter John Legend, to accompanydaughter Luna as she threw out the first pitch.

Proud papa #LunasFirstTour

A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on

Gotta admit: Teigen Field does havea nice ring to it.

