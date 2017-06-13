Cardinals demote DeJong, promote Tuivailala, cut Peralta

ST. LOUIS -- A busy day of baseball -- the Cardinals play two games against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday -- began with the announcement ofa flurry of roster moves, including the option of rookie infielder Paul DeJong, who had been playing second base before Kolten Wong's return Friday, to Triple-A Memphis.

The Cardinals alsorecalled right-handed relieverSam Tuivailala from Memphis, named left-handed pitcher Marco Gonzales as the teams 26th man for the doubleheader and gave infielder Jhonny Peralta his unconditional release.

Gonzales, who is being promoted from Memphis, is scheduled to start the secondgame of the doubleheader Tuesday night. It will be his first appearance in the majors since 2015.

Gonzales, 25, is 1-3 with a 2.97 ERA in six startsthis season between Memphis (five games) and High-A Palm Beach (one). The 2013 first-round draft pick missed all of the 2016 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery on April 15, 2016.

Gonzales is 4-2 with a 4.82 ERA in 11 career big-league games (six starts). As a rookie, he appeared in six games (all in relief) for the Cardinals during their 2014 postseason run and was credited with a pair of wins during their NL Division Series against Los Angeles.

Tuivailala will begin his fourth stint with St. Louis this season. He has gone a combined 2-1 with a 3.27 ERA in 10 games (11 innings) with the Cardinals.

DeJong batted .244 with one homer and four RBIs in 41 at-bats and 12 games with St. Louis. He did not play after Wong's return from the disabled list Friday.