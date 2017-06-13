Brewers select college catcher, four pitchers on Day 2 of MLB Draft

The Milwaukee Brewers' search for a starting catcher of the future continues.

After selecting five catchers in last year's MLB Draft -- including two in the first six rounds -- the Brewers opened their Day 2 of the 2017 draft by taking Oregon State's KJ Harrison in the third round.

Some scouts had thought Harrison, who has good pop in his bat, would be selected as a first baseman, but the Brewers announced him as a catcher, which increases his value.

After taking one pitcher with their first three picks Monday, the Brewers grabbed four in Tuesday's Day 2 -- left-hander Brendan Murphy of Mundelein High School in the fourth round and college right-handers Bowden Francis of Chipola College, a JUCO, in the seventh, Utah's Jayson Rose in the eighth and Virginia's Alec Bettinger in the 10th.

The draft concludes Wednesday with rounds 11-40. Milwaukee opened the 2017 draft by selecting college second baseman Keston Hiura with the No. 9 overall pick.