Brewers call up another prospect in RHP Woodruff

Add another prospect to the Milwaukee Brewers' roster.

Pitcher Brandon Woodruff was recalled Tuesday by the Brewers, who play a day-night doubleheader in St. Louis. Reliever Rob Scahill was designated for assignment to make room for Woodruff.

An 11th-round pick out of Mississippi State in 2014, Woodruff has stood out since being drafted. Last year at Biloxi, the right-hander had a 3.01 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and struck out 124 in 113 2/3 innings. At Triple-A Colorado Springs this season, Woodruff is 6-4 with a 4.12 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 60 strikeouts in 63 1/3 innings.

Scahill appeared in 13 games for Milwaukee this year, posting a 3.57 ERA and 1.415 with just 2.5 K/9. He was acquired off waivers from Pittsburgh last July and had a 2.45 ERA and 1.036 WHIP in 18 1/3 innings.

Woodruff joins recent callups and fellow prospects left-hander Josh Hader and outfielders Lewis Brinson and Brett Phillips. Hader, Brinson and Phillips all made their major-league debuts in the past two weeks, with Woodruff about to make it a quartet of debuts.

In addition, the Brewers recalled reliever Brent Suter from Triple-A to serve as the 26th man for Tuesday's doubleheader.